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    Tuesday, April 21

    Waco Adapt builds strength beyond therapy

    Savannah FordBy Broadcast News No Comments2 Mins Read
    Waco Adapt is an organization that focuses on creating an environment where individuals can safely build strength and confidence beyond traditional therapy settings. Savannah Ford | LTVN Social Media Editor

    By Savannah Ford | LTVN Social Media Editor

    For many people, recovery doesn’t end when physical therapy does, but finding a place to continue making progress isn’t always easy.

    Waco Adapt is working to fill that gap, providing a space designed for individuals who need continued support as they transition from rehabilitation into everyday fitness.

    “The biggest reason for starting this was knowing that once I got out of the hospital, there was nowhere for me to do rehab or exercise — there wasn’t a gym that was adapted for me to be in,” said Edwin Munoz, co-founder of Waco Adapt.

    The organization focuses on creating an environment where individuals can safely build strength and confidence beyond traditional therapy settings.

    For athletes, that transition into a standard gym can be challenging without proper guidance or adapted equipment.

    “When you get out into a gym, obviously you have machines and a ton more free weights, so there’s really no training for those specific things, unless you like press for it and are lucky enough to have you know therapists that can come with you to the gym. There’s a huge gap right now in between, you kinda have to learn on your own,” said Ryan Lambert, ambassador for Waco Adapt.

    In addition to accessibility, affordability is a key part of Waco Adapt’s mission. The organization operates as a nonprofit, relying on donations to keep its services available.

    “We are a donor-funded gym, so our goal is to not really have to charge anything to our athletes to be part of this community so what we do is we raise money through my nonprofit organization, and that’s how we keep our doors open,” Munoz said.

    As Waco Adapt continues to grow, its mission remains focused on removing barriers to fitness and creating opportunities for individuals to continue their recovery journey.

    From rehabilitation to real-life strength, the organization is helping people move forward together.

    Savannah Ford is a Journalism major from Mission Viejo, California, and a transfer student from Saddleback College, where she earned her associates degree in Communications. While at Saddleback, she was a cheerleader and scholar-athlete, blending school spirit with determination and drive. Savannah is passionate about reporting, writing, and telling stories that inform and inspire. After graduation, she hopes to become a news anchor and use journalism to make a meaningful impact.

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