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    Friday, April 10

    Lariat TV News: Willie Nelson will be back on campus, new mural highlights monumental women, Track & Field preparation

    Irma PeñaBy Updated: Broadcast News No Comments1 Min Read

    By Irma Peña | Executive Producer, Claire-Marie Scott | Managing Editor, Aiden Richmond | Sports Director

    This week on Lariat TV News, we share the details on country music legend Willie Nelson coming back to Waco, bringing fans of all ages together for a night of iconic music.

    And a new mural is on display at a local flower shop, paying homage to women who shaped Waco’s history.

    In sports, track and field is in the midst of its season, hoping to be successful in the upcoming Baylor Invitational. All that and more on Lariat TV News, see you then.

    Irma Peña is a senior from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in criminal justice. She is excited to be part of the Lariat TV News staff as the Managing Editor. She loves to spend time with family and friends, watch soccer and any rom-com shows or movies. After graduation, she hopes to continue her career as a reporter/multimedia journalist.

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