Lariat TV News: Willie Nelson will be back on campus, new mural highlights monumental women, Track & Field preparation

By Irma Peña | Executive Producer, Claire-Marie Scott | Managing Editor, Aiden Richmond | Sports Director

This week on Lariat TV News, we share the details on country music legend Willie Nelson coming back to Waco, bringing fans of all ages together for a night of iconic music.

And a new mural is on display at a local flower shop, paying homage to women who shaped Waco’s history.

In sports, track and field is in the midst of its season, hoping to be successful in the upcoming Baylor Invitational. All that and more on Lariat TV News, see you then.