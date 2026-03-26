What to Do in Waco: March 27 – April 2

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

As we slowly inch closer to Easter break, keep your energy up with a fun outing this week! Grab a group of people and use this list to plan your next week of events.

Whether you’re looking for a concert or trivia night, this list has something for everyone.

Fossil Friday | March 27 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | $12 adult admission | Follow along with Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

Aaron Watson | March 27 | 8:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St | $32.24 | Aaron Watson is bringing a night of classic, country music to Waco. If you’re looking for a place to wear your cowboy boots, grab your tickets to The Backyard.

Spring at The Silos | March 27 – April 25 | Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave. | Magnolia is hosting a variety of springtime events, from artist pop-ups to live music. Bring your friends and enjoy the blossoming sunshine!

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 28 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Monday Night Trivia | March 30 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.

Music Bingo | April 1 | 7-8:30 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Wind down your Wednesday evening by joining in on a night of unique, fun bingo.