What to Do in Waco: Feb. 21-27

All-University Sing may be the center of attention for Baylor this weekend, but what about events outside the Bubble? If you weren’t able to get opening weekend tickets for this treasured showcase, here are some Waco happenings to keep you entertained.

The Price Is Right Live | Feb. 21 | 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | $35-$55 tickets | It’s the longest-running game show in television history. It’s network television’s No. 1 daytime series. It’s “The Price Is Right,” and it’s coming to Waco on Friday night. If you’re feeling lucky, head to the Extraco Events Center for a chance to watch the show in live, win luxurious prizes and maybe even spin the wheel!

Opening Night at the Movies: Waco Family & Faith Film Festival | Feb. 21 | 7-9:30 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum Beard Auditorium, 2801 W Waco Dr | $5-$200 tickets | Support local creatives by attending this film festival returning to Waco for its sixth year. Here, view a variety of short films, feature films and animations. A reception will be held prior to the screenings. Purchase your tickets at Waco Family and Faith Film Festival’s website.

Gunhild Carling in Concert | Feb. 21 | 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave | $20-$30 tickets | If you’re looking for something a little more eccentric this Friday night, get tickets to see Sweden’s Queen of Swing, Gunhild Carling. Joined by the Waco Jazz Orchestra, Carling will enchant the audience with singing, dancing and instrument playing — sometimes all at once. Take this opportunity of a lifetime to watch this international sensation juggle her talents for the masses.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Feb. 22 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Feb. 22 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Waitress: The Musical | Feb. 21-23, 27 | 7:30 – 10 p.m., 2:30 – 5 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Dr | $24-$27 tickets | Order up! If you’re looking for a performance that will inspire and empower, get your tickets now. This book-turned-play, originally written by author Jessie Nelson, is yet another powerful production put on by Waco Civic Theatre.