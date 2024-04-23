Start your engines: Storage company to host car show benefiting nonprofit

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

A storage unit company may seem like a strange source of humanitarian aid, but Amy’s Attic Self Storage has made it a priority.

In partnership with Waco Habitat for Humanity, Amy’s Attic will host its first “Cars for a Cause” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1821 South New Road. The event will include a car show along with local food trucks and vendors, raising funds for the humanitarian efforts of Habitat for Humanity.

Although the Waco location was only established in 2021, Amy’s Attic has partnered with local nonprofits in other places for years. In 2017, the company’s Belton location began working with Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity. When Amy’s Attic area manager Chandra Howard started planning “Cars for a Cause,” Habitat for Humanity was the clear choice for where the funds would go.

“When we opened up our Waco branch of Amy’s Attic, we thought it was a great idea to be able to incorporate Habitat for Humanity again into that specific area,” Howard said.

Under the name Amy’s Festivals, the event coordinators at Amy’s Attic have raised thousands for nonprofits across Texas. Howard said the Waco “Cars for a Cause” show is the first in a circuit of similar events benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1976 and “seeks to put God’s love into action” by building houses for families in need. The volunteer-based model has built over 250,000 homes worldwide since its inception. John Alexander, executive director of Waco Habitat for Humanity, said he has witnessed meaningful change in the lives of many.

“The program is really needed to be able to change somebody’s life by helping them build their own house,” Alexander said. “We build the home, and they purchase the home at cost with a zero-interest mortgage. It makes the house very affordable for the family because of the no-profit, no-interest model. It helps people who can’t even afford to rent a decent place to live to have their own safe, energy-efficient house to call their own.”

Although housing does not include any additional costs, Habitat for Humanity must still raise funds to purchase materials for construction. The partnership with Amy’s Attic helps raise these funds for upcoming construction projects in the Waco area.

With enough funds raised, Alexander said those with a demonstrated need, the ability to repay the zero-interest loan and the willingness to be involved in the building process can receive affordable housing.

The majority of funding from “Cars for a Cause” comes from the entry cost for participating cars and bikes. The cost is $35 for the first entry and $15 for each additional entry. T-shirts will also be sold at the event, and cash donations will be accepted in support of Habitat for Humanity.

“This year, as opposed to just crafts and food, we have added antique and funny cars to the venue,” Lisa Miller, lead manager of Waco Amy’s Attics, said in a press release. “We believe our family-family festival strategy adds a new dimension to our respective communities.”

With crafts, food, vendors and music, Howard said there are a variety of activities for families to enjoy.

However, Howard said “Cars for a Cause” is also an opportunity to combine a desire to help others with a passion for motor vehicles.

“It is an opportunity for us to sign up cars and bikes of any class from classic to unique, giving them an opportunity to come out and showcase their rides,” Howard said. “A lot of times, this is people’s passion, and it gives them an opportunity to show that off.”