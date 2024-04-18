What to Do in Waco: April 19 – 25

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

The Fox and the Crow, SUNNN | April 19 | 9 p.m. | $5-10 | Freight Waco, 1613 James Ave. | If you’re into indie music, this is the night for you. Baylor’s own SUNNN opens for The Fox and the Crow right off campus.

{254}DanceFest | April 20 | 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, 1400 College Drive | Free | Attend contemporary dance classes and see 20 choreographed performances by professional dancers throughout the day.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 20 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 20 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Through April 21 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn and experience what it’s like to see space up close.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | April 22 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World Waco to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Eclipse: Shining Shadows | Through May 4 | Hours vary by day | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | This juried art exhibition asks if life imitates art or if art imitates life. By looking at how the total solar eclipse has been seen by various cultures throughout history, artists are able to hold a mirror to ourselves as well.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.