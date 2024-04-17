The GOAT wears Prada: 2024 WNBA Draft features talent and fashion

By Alexa Hernandez | Social Media Editor

On April 15, the greatest of greats in women’s basketball gathered in New York City for the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft. Social media buzzed with excitement as fans admired each player’s outfit, surpassing previous years’ fashion looks. Let’s dive into these standout looks.

1. Caitlin Clark

Standing at 6-foot-0, Clark wore a satin button-up and skirt set with a rhinestone mesh crop top and black slingback pumps, all by Prada. That night, Clark became the first athlete to be dressed by Prada in both the WNBA and NBA.

Caitlin Clark pulled up in a full Prada fit 🔥 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/A0Pq0JBsT0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 15, 2024

2. Cameron Brink

Stanford player Cameron Brink shocked many with her high-slit black-and-white dress. The dress featured her right leg and properly displayed her 6-foot-4-inch self. Brink worked with Balmain to ensure she was fitted in the best dress for her new journey as a Los Angeles Sparks player.

3. Angel Reese

LSU player Angel Reese, who was the seventh pick, wowed the audience with her stunning head-to-toe dress from Bronx and Banco. While her look was one of the most admired from the night, Reese revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that the dress was very last minute.

“I got a dress made a month or two ago, but it didn’t fit, and then my backup dress got lost in the mail,” Reese said. “So when I got to New York, I was panicking. Luckily, I worked with Vogue to announce me going into the Draft, so the stylist, Naomi Elizee, from that shoot was thankfully in the city, and she pulled my look all together for me like literally two days before the Draft.”

4. Nika Mühl

UConn player Nika Mühl, who was the 14th pick, wore a beautiful black blazer and long skirt set, styled by Brittany Hampton. Mühl, who was selected by the Seattle Storm, raved with excitement to be a part of the Draft.

The 2024 WNBA Draft was not only a showcase of incredible talent but also a runway of exceptional style. From Clark’s historic collaboration with Prada to Brink’s striking Balmain dress, the fashion choices were as memorable as the picks themselves. As the Draft concluded, one thing became clear: Fashion and talent go hand in hand.