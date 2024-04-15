A&L Tunesday: April 16

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

The first weekend of Coachella has come and gone, and even though it’s over, there’s still one more weekend to look forward to — and tons of new music that made its debut at the biggest festival of the year.

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter (April 12)





Carpenter performed “Espresso” for the first song at Coachella this weekend, only a day after its release. Dare I say this may be the song of the summer? While I don’t think she shines so bright in her lyricism (“I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer/Oh he looks so cute wrapped ’round my finger”) I can’t deny she brings a fresh, fun energy to her songs that can’t be resisted.



“Illusion” by Dua Lipa (April 12)





Dua Lipa never misses when it comes to a dance track. “Illusion” isn’t just for show. She’s really a pop prodigy. While some people feel like Dua Lipa releases the same song over and over, I disagree. They’re the same genre, yes, but I really believe each is its own song to the trained ear. Anyway, I’ll be listening to “Radical Optimism” on May 3.



“Drive over me” by BETWEEN FRIENDS (April 12)





This song caught me from the very first moment. That ’80s synth mixed with those modern vocals and production is nothing short of perfect. BETWEEN FRIENDS is doing something that I might call “elevated Olivia Rodrigo.” I draw the connection from the sing-talk the band does on this song along with the 2000s-style guitar, so if you liked Rodrigo’s “obsessed,” you’ll like this even better.



“The Kill” by Maggie Rogers (April 12)





Maggie Rogers is in a league of her own. She’s a classically trained musician, having gone to New York University for music engineering and production, so she really understands sound and composition. That shows in her music, especially on her new album, “Don’t Forget Me.” This track is upbeat but melancholy in its lyrics, which is an unbeatable combo.



What to watch out for: “The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift (April 19).