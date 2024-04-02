Something borrowed, something bland: These 10 wedding trends are out

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Wedding bells are ringing, and trends for the big day have shifted.

Whether you’re ringing those bells by springtime or simply planning for the future, it’s always good to keep up with what’s in and what’s out. Here are the top 10 trends that are out in 2024 and what people should avoid when it comes to planning a wedding. While some might be obvious (see No. 2), others will take you by surprise and have you rethinking the way weddings have been planned in the past.

1. Single-gender wedding parties

While having a “groomswoman” or “bridesman” might have been taboo 10 years ago, more and more recent weddings have featured unisex gender parties representing both the bride and the groom. When it’s your big day, you shouldn’t be limited in who you can include to stand beside you in holy matrimony with your future spouse. When inviting your best friends and family members to stand beside you, you should not be limited to those of a specific gender.

2. Sad, beige weddings

There are many appropriate places for beige, such as folders, walls and the occasional nail set. However, wedding trends have been swiftly moving away from it, and aren’t we all glad to see it? It’s bland, and quite frankly, it’s a safe color with no personality or flare. Conversely, greens are all the rage within the wedding space and can still give that neutral effect when done correctly.

3. Rushing the honeymoon

As lovely as it would be to follow up your vows with a trip to a remote island in Brazil that your spouse’s vampire parents bought as a wedding gift, we aren’t all Edward and Bella Cullen, and taking a honeymoon immediately after the wedding is hardly feasible for most couples in this economy. Instead, more couples have delayed their honeymoon to a few months after their ceremony to be more financially responsible.

4. Barn weddings

Barn weddings were the central display of pins on everyone’s Pinterest boards from 2019, but it’s time to face the music: They are a thing of the past. Sure, they can have an excellent rustic appeal, but they are also overdone and usually come with an aura of dust and a lack of accessibility. On the other hand, forest weddings are in, so if you’re thinking of marrying your college sweetheart in a barn anytime soon, consider the possibility of a tree-filled venue instead.

5. Church weddings

On the note of venues, church weddings are getting revamped and are becoming less popular. While most of us can attest to seeing stained glass windows and pews while flipping through our parents’ wedding photo albums, trends have shifted. Instead, people are looking for more modern venues that still represent the sense of holiness a church would.

6. Smashing cake in your spouse’s face

Need I say more?

7. Wedding registries

Blenders and silver-plated bowls are out. More and more couples are asking their guests to provide money to cover wedding and honeymoon expenses. According to Gitnux, an independent market research platform, 80% of couples want cash instead of gifts for their wedding.

8. Matching dresses

We’re beginning to see a drop in brides requesting that all their bridesmaids wear the same dress. Honestly, if the bridesmaids are buying them, then they should be able to spend their money on something that is special to them. Many brides are opting for individualized gowns so that each member of the wedding party has the opportunity to pick out something that accentuates their features.

9. Scandalous bachelor(ette) parties

The so-called “last moments of freedom” parties are pretty much dead. Instead, couples opt for joint parties in preparation for their big day. Not only does this allow couples to bond over their soon-to-be unity, but it also removes the idea that marriage equates to the end of freedom.

10. Inviting everyone

Don’t get me wrong, weddings are arguably one of the most important life events, but is it essential to invite your mom’s third cousin, whom you met at a funeral once when you were 12 years old? While large weddings seem excellent, intentional guest lists make for a more intimate day and cost-efficient ceremony.