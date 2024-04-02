Column: Look to the stars for stylish wedding inspo

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Even if they are impractical and unachievable for many people — especially college students — who doesn’t love a celebrity wedding? Let’s take a look at a few that stand out and offer fun and innovative inspiration for your wedding needs this year.

1. Taylor Hill and Daniel Fryer

In June 2023, former Victoria’s Secret angel Taylor Hill tied the knot with Daniel Fryer at Devil’s Thumb Ranch in the rustic landscape of Colorado. Wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder dress by Etro, Hill perfectly combined luxury and comfort with her ornate jewelry and bare feet. The ceremony and reception were studded with everything western, from cowboy hats and boots to custom belt buckles. If “cowboy couture” is your style, this wedding makes the perfect muse.

2. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got hitched at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Peltz rocked a Valentino wedding dress coupled with a long train and platform heels. The rest of the Beckham bunch participated in the ceremony as well, with Brooklyn’s younger sister as the flower girl and his two brothers as the best men. For a unique twist, the couple took to the dance floor for their first dance, swaying to a soulful song by South African artist Lloyiso. This wedding serves as a perfect example of timeless with a twist.

3. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Also known as “the wedding that rocked social media,” Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married at the scenic Hotel Montage resort in the marshland of South Carolina. Baldwin wore an off-the-shoulder lace gown with her hair in an updo, not to mention an 18-carat Tiffany & Co. wedding ring. She also sported a veil that included the phrase “till death do us part” in bold lettering toward the bottom, designed by the late Virgil Abloh of Off-White. The wedding was very much a coastal, classic Americana vibe, which is perfect for the couple. I have personally been to this hotel before and can confirm it’s very beautiful and a unique choice.

4. Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Everyone’s favorite child star married the beautiful Victoria’s Secret model at Palvin’s family reserve and church in the countryside of her hometown in Hungary. Palvin donned a classic corset-style Vivienne Westwood dress with a simple yet graceful hairstyle. The wedding was very austere and included a lot of natural elements as well as religious imagery that related to Palvin’s family and their faith. Sprouse was always known for loudly conveying his love and adoration for Palvin publicly, but the choice of location and style for the wedding might just take the cake.