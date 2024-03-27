Stay up late: Don’t be so worried about getting ‘good sleep’

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

We all have that friend who’s like, “Nah, I should go ahead and go to bed,” when it comes to anything fun. Playing Xbox, hanging out late at night — really anything.

Now, is there anything wrong with prioritizing sleep? No, absolutely not. But there is a certain point when those people take it a little bit too far. Like, yes, if you need those eight hours of sleep, make sure you attain them. However, what’s the harm in cutting those hours down a little, especially if you know you’re going to be tired in the morning regardless?

I can already hear the relentless comebacks: “But science says it’s healthy to get ‘x’ amount of sleep!” OK, well science also refutes a lot of things in the Bible, but that doesn’t steer folks away from Christianity.

I’m just saying.

Everyone’s different, right? How much sleep I get probably looks much different from how much sleep a 40-year-old or a toddler gets. I get that. But I look at it like it’s a mindset. Let me explain.

There have been countless times when I’ve woken up thinking, “Man, I wish I could sleep longer.” Does that stop me from getting up and doing what needs to be done? No. As mentioned before, it’s a mindset. Don’t dwell on the fact that you’re tired; trudge through when stuff gets tough.

Granted, not everyone has that “thug it out” mindset, and I understand that. But heck, if Kobe Bryant averaged four hours of sleep during his Hall-of-Fame career, we can all shave off a few hours if it means more fun or simply more time awake on this planet.

Because, at the end of the day, we’re all only on Earth for so long. Do you really want to reflect back on your youth and be like, “Well, at least I got all that sleep!” No. Go do what you want. Stay up for another episode of your show. Keep that killer late-night conversation going.

Now, two things can be true. Sleep may be overrated in my opinion, but I also understand its importance. Even Bryant said he looked back on his lack of sleep and regretted it. But it was still a choice he owned and thrived with — and it can be the same for you.

Am I advocating for an intense workaholic lifestyle in which you put yourself through a grind like the Black Mamba? No. In fact, I would advise against that. But man, stop being so gung-ho about getting those hours of sleep. Loosen up a bit and live more of your life awake.