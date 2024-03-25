A&L Tunesday: March 25

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

With just a few days until Easter break, here are some new tunes for your road trip home and your long weekend of relaxation from classes.

“Calling After Me” by Wallows (March 21)







Wallows is gearing up to drop its newest album, “Model,” on May 24. “Calling After Me,” the second single from the upcoming album, is a standout in the making. “Calling After Me” is perfectly catchy in that quintessential Wallows style — a little mellow, a little wistful, very indie.



“Too Sweet” by Hozier (March 22)





Hozier released “Unheard,” the companion EP to “Unreal Unearth,” and took TikTok by storm with “Too Sweet.” While everyone else was trying to decipher who this song could be about and theorizing that it was for vlogger and podcaster Brittany Broski, I was too busy just appreciating “Too Sweet” for what it is — a classic Hozier track. The background bells and instrumentals are downright magical, and the lyrics craft a story where a gruff and mature Hozier lulls a naive and pure love interest into his world of whiskey neat and coffee black.



“so american” by Olivia Rodrigo (March 22)





Olivia Rodrigo’s first love song is also her first song that I would ever put on one of my playlists. “so american” is an adorable song from “GUTS (spilled)” — the deluxe version of her sophomore album. This track is upbeat and catchy, and it lacks the screaminess and punchy production that I typically find makes her music a little unlistenable for me. I’m delightfully surprised by this song.

