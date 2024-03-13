Baylor to showcase poetry and spoken word at first-ever Sic ‘Em Slam

By Jamie Barrett | Reporter

The first-ever Sic ‘Em Slam is bringing poetry and spoken word to the Barfield Drawing Room from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The Baylor Activities Council and the Division of Student Life are hosting the showcase in an effort to create awareness of the diversity of experiences on campus, inviting students, faculty and staff to share their stories through the art form.

According to the Baylor website, the event “promises to deliver a rich evening of diverse student, faculty and staff storytellers and spoken-word artists sharing pieces of their lives in dramatic fashion.”

Dr. Kevin Villegas, dean of intercultural engagement and division of student life initiatives, said he hopes people leave the event with a new awareness of those around them.

“What I really hope [guests] get out of it is that they walk around our campus community and recognize that there are sacred stories walking all around us, and every one of us comes to this campus community with a background,” Villegas said.

The Sic ‘Em Slam is the first time Monett, Mo., junior Joe Bricker will be sharing his poetry. He said he aims to create some connection between himself and those listening, as it will be a time to express his story and let others know they are not alone.

“I want others to relate to my individual experiences, and I want to put myself out there and let people know that I have these thoughts and that they exist,” Bricker said.

Rich stories and talent are not all the event has to offer. The Sic ‘Em Slam will also include mocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live music to accompany the stories. The event is free and open to everyone in the community, and guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire.