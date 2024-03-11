A&L Tunesday: March 11

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

In case you weren’t paying attention, pop music is having a moment right now. This is a big two months for the genre, as pop princess Ariana Grande released her seventh album, and other massive names like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are set to release new music this spring. For now, let’s take a look at the best new releases of the past week.

“Shakes” by Luke Hemmings (March 6)





“Shakes” is the lead single from Luke Hemmings, lead vocalist of 5 Seconds of Summer, off his upcoming second solo album. It’s sonically reminiscent of BØRNS and that dreamy, floaty pop style. It’s synthy, which is a theme I’m sensing this week. Hemmings is an interesting solo artist, being that his solo sound is wildly different from the pop punk roots of 5SOS. For an artist whose band campaigned for a long time to be taken seriously as a rock act, he sure embraces pop, but I’m not complaining at all.



“Alley Rose” by Conan Gray (March 8)





Conan Gray, the former YouTuber and full-blown pop star, is embracing Elton John on this new single, from the explosive chorus and piano-heavy instrumentals à la “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man.” “Alley Rose” incorporates synth-pop as well, making for a dramatic, beautiful new track that breaks Gray free from the bedroom pop vibes he started with.



“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande (March 8)





Another synth-pop hit! This is one of the standout tracks from Ariana Grande’s new album, “eternal sunshine,” which hit last week. What Ariana does really well on “we can’t be friends” is mixing the heartbreaking with the catchy, producing something like a sad bop that you can both cry and dance to.

