Baylor baseball’s bats go cold as No. 17 DBU takes 8-5 victory

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Every time Baylor baseball came close to putting a rally together, it got in its own way.

The Bears, who fell to No. 17 DBU by a score of 8-5 on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark, scored their five runs on just four hits. Baylor was 0-for-15 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

“[DBU] helped us, they walked us or hit us 13 times,” Thompson said. “We did our part to get on base and to take that. We have to get something in. … We have to get the next guy up and put a good swing on the ball, and we just didn’t do enough of that. And that’s frustrating.”

The Bears (4-8) drew 10 walks and were hit by a pitch three times, and they loaded the bases three times. But the Patriots (11-1) managed to get out of those jams, and their offense supported their defense with eight runs on 11 hits and two home runs.

DBU entered the game sixth nationally with 26 home runs in just 11 games so far this season, and it averages over two home runs per game (2.36).

Baylor used six different arms on Tuesday, and Thompson said he saw good things from his guys on the mound against a power-hitting foe like the Patriots.

“We’ve grown a lot on the mound,” Thompson said. “I think our guys have shown good ability. I mean, that’s a really good hitting ballclub. If you look at their numbers, they’re off the chart good. … Our bullpen is deeper. I like that I have more options there. We just have to compete a little bit better offensively.”

Redshirt junior outfielder Enzo Apodaca led the Bears with two RBI despite not recording a hit. Apodaca drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and recorded a sacrifice fly to left field in the eighth.

Redshirt junior outfielder Kade Fletcher (1) was the only other Baylor player with an RBI, as he dribbled a groundout up the middle to plate senior infielder Daniel Altman in the ninth inning. Junior outfielder Ty Johnson, who returned to the lineup and hit out of the leadoff spot, was the only Bear with two hits. Johnson went 2-for-3 in the box, including a double, and scored two runs.

Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Tanner Duke (0-1) was hit with the loss after notching his second midweek start of the season. Duke gave up three earned runs on five hits in 3.0 innings of action, and he struck out three batters.

Five other Baylor pitchers combined for 6.0 innings of relief, allowing four earned runs on six hits and striking out nine.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings, but Baylor came close in the bottom of the second when it loaded the bases with no outs. Freshman catcher Brayden Buchanan reached on a fielder’s choice that saw a close call at second base.

Junior infielder Tyriq Kemp — who was on first via a walk — was called out sliding into second, ending the inning. It looked like Kemp may have been safe, though, particularly on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ broadcast review. But no official review was initiated, and the side came to a close.

DBU turned around and put up three runs on four hits in the top of the third, largely on the back of a two-run blast by sophomore catcher Grant Jay.

The Bears chipped into their deficit with solo runs in the bottom of the third and fourth. The first score came off a wild pitch with the bases loaded, and the second happened on a two-out bases-loaded walk.

The Patriots extended their one-run lead with a sixth-inning RBI double down the right-field line, a three-spotted seventh and a solo homer in the eighth.

Baylor plated individual runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth, but that was all it could muster the rest of the way, as DBU took home the three-run victory.

The Bears have wrapped up nonconference play and are set to open league play at Houston this weekend. Baylor will take on the Cougars (8-4) as part of a three-game series, with the first contest scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Schroeder Park in Houston.

All three matchups will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, or you can listen to those games on ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM radio.