By Ashlyn Kennedy | Reporter

As one of the many resources the Center for Global Engagement provides for those interested in studying abroad, the Study Abroad Student Leader program is a more personal tool for connecting students together.

The program was created two years ago by Kodi Henderson, the assistant director of study abroad, to provide prospective study abroad students with peers who could offer advice throughout the process.

Student leaders volunteer five hours a semester to help with course workshops, informational country meetings, pre-departure orientation and study abroad fairs. They also meet with students one-on-one to share their stories.

While staff can advise on academics and finances, Henderson said student leaders can talk about their personal experiences.

“It creates a better environment for some students to ask those questions outside of the study abroad office,” Henderson said. “Student leaders can set them up more with realistic expectations that gives a level of comfort for students who are abroad.”

The program was also designed to benefit those who serve as student leaders.

“A lot of our students come back from studying abroad … and they don’t feel like they have the community of people who want to hear about that experience,” Henderson said. “So this gives them the opportunity and that outlet to talk to other students who genuinely want to hear about their experiences.”

Cypress senior Courtney Bonnard participated in the Baylor in Maastricht program in spring 2023. She said her experience abroad was a “huge growth opportunity” and informed her decision to become a student leader when she returned to campus in the fall.

“When I was preparing to leave [for Maastricht], I just felt really lost, because there wasn’t much interaction with students who had gone on that trip prior,” Bonnard said. “I wanted to be able to give that to people, because I know that made all the difference for me, and I wanted to connect and help people going through the same situation.”

Bonnard said it’s important to have a fellow student to talk to about navigating the unfamiliar territory of studying abroad.

“It’s a much different perspective coming as a student rather than a faculty member,” Bonnard said. “A lot of it is just so new that it’s really helpful to have someone in your shoes coming from your same background to relate to and to tell you how to best prepare.”

According to Henderson, if a student is interested in studying abroad but is apprehensive, the best step to take is to reach out to a student leader.

Henderson said the student leader page on the Center for Global Engagement website helps students pick out who to reach out to that would “fit what questions they have most.” The website lists student leaders’ names, programs and bios.

San Diego, Calif., senior Alexa Mendes has studied abroad twice with both Baylor in Madrid and Baylor in Argentina. She said she enjoys being a study abroad student leader because of how telling her story can help someone decide for themselves whether to go abroad or not.

“I do love sharing my story and how impactful it has been,” Mendes said. “Usually, it’s pretty encouraging for students who are on the fence when they see what a great experience it was for me, and they can see themselves having a great adventure and making lifelong friends.”

Mendes said she appreciates having the opportunity to reflect on her own experience while also working with others to help them find the program best suited for them.

“Study abroad was such a life-changing experience for me, and I would love for other people to have that same experience,” Mendes said. “You really grow as a person when you study abroad, so I would love to help facilitate that growth.”

The program began with only 10 members, but it has since increased in size to 40 student leaders. Henderson said the only requirements to apply are being a study abroad alumni in good conduct and in good academic standing.

“We really want students who believe in what they are saying and convey the message of what study abroad provided them post-their program and during their program,” Henderson said.

Henderson said she would like to see the program grow even more, as she has seen the impact it has been making already.

“We can see that students feel more educated in their decision, and they feel like they have a more well-rounded decision that they made,” Henderson said. “We also see that students are more receptive to coming to our meetings, knowing that they’re going to talk to peers and not just have us lecture them.”

Students interested in applying to be study abroad student leaders will receive an email after their time abroad with more information. Applications are open year-round and can be found on the Center for Global Engagement website.