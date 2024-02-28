Let’s face it: College is the time to learn basic life skills

By Camie Jobe | Photographer

Home economics courses are becoming few and far between these days. Why superintendents have ultimately decided it is OK to send a gaggle of 18-year-old students into the wild without enlightening them that combining most cleaning products can create a gas bomb leaves me scratching my head. Despite being seemingly old-fashioned, gaining those life skills without the awkward FaceTime to mom from the communal laundry room is not a bad thing.

However, there is good news for those living on campus: It seems (and smells) as if your neighbors still do not know what a Clorox wipe is, so you are safe from an accidental chloroform attack for one more day.

Classes such as biology and world history truly have important values to be gained by students, but at what point do differentiating DNA from RNA and memorizing the Treaty of Utrecht overshadow learning basic life skills? Education prior to college is focused on shaping the academic mind of a person rather than cultivating an individual. The majority of schools in this nation are missing key components like basic life skills, financial literacy and the navigation of resumes and interviews.

Financial literacy is a skill that can begin to pay back tenfold if begun early enough. By learning at a young age and establishing positive financial practices like budgeting, investing and debt management, students can help steer themselves onto a successful path.

Before you can use those financial literacy skills, it would be practical to learn how to land the job that pays the big bucks. Resumes are the first step in getting your foot in the door. While those colorful Canva templates that I am sure you spent hours designing are so darling, they are normally chucked in a pile with other overly cutesy resumes, while the simple black and white ones make the cut. The next step is a series of interviews, and crafting perfectly poised answers and knowing what to ask will lead you to land a deal.

Your knowledge might be lacking in these areas, but have no fear: Baylor is here! By utilizing the skills and resources offered to you as a student, you can fill the gaps in your knowledge before you are forced out into the real world. A quick search on the Baylor website highlights many different assistance programs, such as Student Financial Wellness, which is run by the Paul L. Foster Success Center, and the Career Center, which specializes in everything from resume creation to mock interviews.

Although these skills may not be in your repertoire from your high school days, you can use your years at Baylor to not only grow academically but also set yourself up for your future.