In defense of 8 a.m. classes

By Abby Roper | Photographer

College is such a fun chapter of your life — new friends, a new environment and a new and changing schedule. Though it can be hard to balance all the aspects of college life, I can tell you one thing for sure: Take 8 a.m. classes.

Now, you may be thinking, why in the world would I do such a thing if I like sleeping in? Trust me. I can say, from having just a semester and a half under my belt, that morning classes are where it’s at. Not only are you finished by lunchtime, but you have the rest of the day at your disposal to do whatever your heart desires.

Waking up early can truly determine how the rest of the day is going to pan out. Hitting the ground running by heading to class and getting your mind into the tasks of the day increases your productivity. You have the whole day to knock out your to-do list — and let me tell you, there is nothing better than seeing all your boxes checked off. Not only will you feel more in order about plans for the day, but you will be able to finish up schoolwork earlier, when your mind is fully awake.

In fact, a study done by St. Lawrence University found that students who wake up early for morning classes tend to get better grades. So, in your new free time, you can become an academic weapon while also balancing your social life.

Though waking up at 8 a.m. does not seem feasible to many college students, once you are out of class, it’s still early in the morning. This leaves time for a coffee date with a friend or lunch with the person you’ve been putting off making plans with. It means having more quality time doing things you want to do rather than things you have to do.

Now, this does mean that you night owls have to maintain a decent bedtime. There is no way you can stay up until dawn and then be expected to wake up as a functional human being at 8 a.m. It’s truly a give-and-take. If you go to bed earlier and wake up earlier, you get more daylight and more time to tackle the tasks. Most college students don’t prioritize going to bed, which leads to them hating morning classes, so the solution is to go to bed. Of course, there will be late nights. This is college, after all. However, on nights when you have an early class the next day and you don’t have plans, hit the hay.

The study done by St. Lawrence University also found that though students rationalize taking later classes by saying they are able to sleep in and be more well-rested, they are actually getting a lower quality of sleep.

Think about how many times there have been events or functions you want to attend but can’t because you have class. Imagine waking up, knocking your classes out in the morning, getting your homework done and being able to have your evening free. My favorite thing about early classes is having the ability to make spur-of-the-moment plans without having to worry about unfinished homework or afternoon classes.

Creating a schedule is so crucial when it comes to managing your time in college. It will all be gone before we know it — wouldn’t you love to leave knowing you invested in every part of it?