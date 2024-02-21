Fabled to celebrate local authors at annual book fair

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe is hosting its third annual Local Author Book Faire from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday to support local writers and promote a community of book lovers in the area.

Alison Frenzel, co-owner of Fabled and host of the event, said the Local Author Book Faire and the bookshop itself are focused on serving as a hub for those who are passionate about reading and writing.

“For every indie bookshop, the community is the heartbeat,” Frenzel said. “Hosting a Local Author [Book] Faire celebrates our local authors who have published in all avenues of the industry — traditionally, self-published or independently. This night is set aside to celebrate them and the accomplishment of their work and to host their friends and family.”

There will be 19 authors participating in the event, with genres ranging from sci-fi and fantasy to children’s and mystery.

“For each participating author, they have supplied us with a certain number of their books along with an entry fee, and we are able to provide them with 90% of the profit from their books after the event ends,” Frenzel said. “During this event, they are able to mix and mingle with family and friends, sign copies of their book and enjoy a free beverage on us.”

Guam junior Kylie McMillan said she is excited for the opportunity to attend.

“I’m really looking forward to getting together with a community full of like-minded individuals who enjoy reading,” McMillan said. “Books hold a special place in my heart, and it’s a super cool opportunity to share that with others and celebrate lesser-known authors.”

The Local Author Book Faire provides local authors — many of whom are self-published — with the chance to publicize their work in a welcoming environment.

“The readers encourage the authors by asking questions, buying and reading books, and the authors feel encouraged to write more and to be more active in the community,” McMillan said. “Through this cycle of encouragement, it helps to support the authors while also inviting readers to be a part of the environment as well.”