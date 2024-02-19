A&L Tunesday: Feb. 19

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

This is the week of pop and indie releases, so put on your Dr. Martens and embrace the comeback of the Tumblr era of music.

“Spring Is Coming With A Strawberry In The Mouth” by Caroline Polachek (Feb. 14)





Caroline Polachek is one of the queens of alternative pop. She released a deluxe edition of her album, “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You,” which included this new track. The whimsical backing vocals and funky bass line create a really unique listening experience that feels strange and very accessible for a mainstream pop audience. Polachek deftly walks the line of indie quirkiness and selling power on this track.

“Training Season” by Dua Lipa (Feb. 15)





Dua Lipa debuted her latest pop hit at the Grammy Awards, and I waited patiently for it to drop on Spotify. She drew me in with amazing choreography during the first performance, and I’m staying for the catchy beat and captivating harmonies during the chorus.

“Capricorn” by Vampire Weekend (Feb. 15)





“Capricorn” is one of two songs that iconic indie band Vampire Weekend has just released — its first in five years. Capricorn season may be over, but the song is perfect. It starts mellow but swells with urgency and drama, capturing the dread of aging and growing up. This is a super strong release to reintroduce the quintessential millennial band to a new generation of listeners.

“Your Apartment” by Wallows (Feb. 16)





“Your Apartment” isn’t a huge departure from Wallows’ typical sound, and that’s a good thing. This upbeat yet wistful track is in true form for the band. Its opening riff is a little reminiscent of Declan McKenna’s “Brazil,” but not so much that it makes me cringe — just enough to make me recall the iconic track and bop along to both in my head.