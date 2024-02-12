A&L Tunesday: Feb. 12

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

There’s a shocking amount of new music this week. From surprise Super Bowl drops to long-awaited albums, let’s get into the notable of the week.

“Deeper Well” by Kacey Musgraves (Feb. 8)





Kacey Musgraves announced her new album during a Grammy Awards commercial, and I couldn’t be more excited for it based on the first single, “Deeper Well.”



It’s a beautiful retrospective on her life and divorce, with soft, simple acoustics to back it up and gentle yet tongue-in-cheek lyrics to match. Musgraves is one of the best of modern country, and I’m so glad to see new music from her after a somewhat lackluster 2021 album.

“Make You Mine” by Madison Beer (Feb. 9)





Madison Beer has come a very, very long way from the beginning of her career as a YouTube singer discovered by Justin Bieber. Her last album, “Silence Between Songs,” was Grammy-nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.



It didn’t win, but clearly Beer is out for blood with her first single since the Grammys, “Make You Mine.” It has everything that makes pop pop — a catchy beat, sultry lyrics and an atmospheric feel that just puts the cherry on top. She’s capitalizing on the house and DJ trend that has resurfaced recently, and I can’t wait to see where she goes with the upcoming album cycle.

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé (Feb. 11)





Bet you didn’t think you’d hear country music from Beyoncé, the long-crowned queen of R&B-infused pop. Queen Bey embraces her Texan roots on “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and the accompanying single, “16 CARRIAGES.”



She announced the single during a Super Bowl commercial with Verizon on Sunday, ending the ad by saying the people were ready for her to drop new music. In shock, I ran to Spotify, and I was not disappointed.

What’s next for new music? Make sure to look out for releases from Dua Lipa, SZA and Charli XCX in the coming weeks, as all three artists have teased new tracks at the Grammy Awards and on TikTok.