What to Do in Waco: Feb. 1-7

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Check out these activities around Waco to fill your first February weekend.

Luisa Fernanda | Feb. 1-4 | Times vary by date | Jones Theater, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $10 Creative Arts Experience ticket | Baylor Opera Theatre is presenting its first Spanish-language opera ever, telling the story of love during a revolution.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 3 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Eastside Market | Feb. 3 | Noon | Brotherwell Brewing | 400 E Bridge St. | Come browse local vendors with clothing, artisans and food at this monthly market.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Feb. 3 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Feb. 5 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

The Darkest Light: A Photography Exhibition | Weekdays | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Martin Museum | This photography exhibition explores eclipses throughout history in celebration of the total solar eclipse that will happen in April.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Through April 21 | Mayborn Museum Complex | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn and experience what it’s like to see space up close.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.