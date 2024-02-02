Read before you vote: Texas’ controversial new immigration law

By Josh Siatkowski | Staff Writer

With primary elections in Texas and 14 other states coming up on March 5, in-state and out-of-state students alike will be able to cast their votes not just for a presidential candidate, but for dozens of other federal and state officials seeking their party’s nomination. Among many topics voters may sift through before entering the polls is Texas’ controversial new immigration law: Senate Bill IV.

Senate Bill IV was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 18, 2023. The new law clamps down on illegal immigration in various ways, but its largest impact is making illegal immigration a state crime in Texas.

Two months before taking effect on March 5, the law has been met with opposition. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas on Jan. 3.

Underneath all the chaos is a two-sided story.

On one side, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability argued in a Jan. 17 press release that President Joe Biden’s immigration policy has been too focused on deterrence rather than intervention, which has led to a border crisis. According to data from the Washington Office on Latin America, average monthly apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have hovered around 200,000 since 2021. In the decade prior to Biden’s election, averages were in the region of 100,000 apprehensions per month.

The press release also includes eyewitness accounts that reveal federal border patrol agents are outnumbered when turning away people who are attempting to enter the country illegally.

Furthermore, the law appeases an overwhelming majority in the U.S., as 63% of Americans believe immigration policy “should be tougher,” according to a CBS poll from January 2024.

On the other hand, the backlash against the law has been equally strong.

In addition to the Justice Department lawsuit, the 2012 Supreme Court case Arizona v. U.S. ruled that state police did not have the authority to enforce federal immigration law.

“The City of Waco did not take a position on SB4,” Ashley Nystrom, chief of staff for the Waco City Manager’s office, said.

While the City of Waco is remaining neutral throughout the process, the law is important in regard to the upcoming elections.

Jared Goldsmith, McLennan County elections administrator, said there are numerous websites that give the positions of candidates on various issues, like immigration. Among these websites for the state of Texas are the Women’s League of Texas and the Texas NAACP Voter’s Guide.

Aside from taking the time to become an educated voter, Goldsmith said he encourages people not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot.

“You have two weeks [before the election] to vote early,” Goldsmith said. “I highly encourage everyone to go vote early.”