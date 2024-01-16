Bears at the ballot box: How students can prepare to vote in primary elections

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

Primary elections are approaching on March 5, and Baylor students have the opportunity to vote at one of the centers in McLennan County, including the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, or register for a mail-in ballot.

Open seats in 2024 include the president, one-third of U.S. senators, all U.S. representatives, the Texas State Board of Education, the Texas Railroad Commission and the Texas Judiciary.

According to McLennan County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith, students must make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the primary elections. The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 5 in Texas, and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Feb. 23.

“There is an online application that must be printed out, signed and turned into the McLennan County Elections Office, located at 214 North Fourth St. in the basement of the Records Building downtown,” Goldsmith said. “Other options include getting physical copies of the application from public buildings, such as libraries and post offices, which can then be mailed to us.”

As for those who are not certain whether they are registered to vote, Goldsmith said everyone can view their registration status at the “Am I Registered?” tab next to their online application.

“Once you visit that page, you will enter your name, date of birth and the county you are from,” Goldsmith said. “There is also an option to change your address, since the easiest way to vote is if you are registered with McLennan County when voting day comes.”

As for out-of-state students planning to vote in McLennan County, political science professor Dr. Rebecca Flavin said via email that Texas requires all voters to have a valid photo ID at the polls, even if they are not Texas residents.

“Baylor students not from Waco will need to show another government-issued photo ID at the polls,” Flavin said. “This includes a passport or military ID, but not another state’s driver’s license.”

Flavin said another option for out-of-state students, who may not have a military ID or may not have their passport with them at school, is to request and submit a mail-in ballot.

“What is important to note, is that in contrast with the standard voter registration deadline, this is a receipt deadline,” Flavin said. “This means that the Secretary of State must receive your application 11 days before the election.”

Goldsmith said students should not wait until the last minute to get registered to vote or to make any further updates to their voter registration information. In the meantime, he said he encourages students to review sample ballots and to stay informed about candidates in the running.

“Do your research before casting a ballot,” Goldsmith said. “Know who you are voting for.”