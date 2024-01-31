Sustain local Black-owned businesses even after Black History Month

By Olivia Turner | Opinion Editor

Black-owned businesses in Waco can be hard to find. However, those which have made it in our city don’t just exist; they shine brightly.

You’ve probably seen the Tru Jamaica food truck blasting reggae while you’re walking past Fountain Mall. Maybe you’ve even stopped by for some delicious jerk chicken or “Rasta Pasta.” Another hot spot among students that also happens to be a Black-owned business is Oh My Juice! — a cold-pressed juice bar.

These are just a couple examples of wonderful businesses in Waco that are owned by people of color. You’ve probably been to others before without even realizing they are Black-owned. Though these businesses are much beloved among Wacoans and have helped to shape the city we know today, it is likely they had to work a lot harder to be able to get to where they are than other small businesses. In fact, Waco should consider itself lucky to be able to enjoy the work of these entrepreneurs at all.

Unfortunately, Black-owned businesses tend to go through numerous unnecessary obstacles throughout their lifespans. Access to capital poses one of the biggest issues, with Black entrepreneurs being denied loans for their businesses at almost twice the rate of white entrepreneurs. With that, a lack of access to business educational opportunities can prevent Black-owned businesses from blooming at the efficiency level of similar white-owned businesses. Discrimination and stereotyping, of course, also still exist and play a part in preventing these businesses from starting off on as fair a playing field as others.

Due to these struggles, only 2.4% of U.S. businesses have Black owners, which is likely why you may not know of or find many Black-owned businesses in Waco.

However, with Black History Month commencing this week, we have the opportunity to highlight these businesses in our community. It is likely they will be receiving a bit more traffic than they typically would in any other given month due to the outpouring of support from locals in honor of the month. However, considering all that Black business owners go through in order to keep their businesses alive, shouldn’t we be giving them the credit they’re due year-round?

While this trending increase in business during February is certainly something to be celebrated, I challenge you to make it a priority to continue to show steady support to Black-owned businesses even after Black History Month comes to an end. Besides, this goal not only benefits the owners but also enables you, as a customer, to try new experiences and immerse yourself in another culture.

So, this February, seek out Black-owned restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries and other businesses to visit while in town. Or, if you can’t support Black-owned businesses by buying their products or services, review them online, hype them up on your social media and spread the word to friends and family. And don’t forget, once March rolls around, keep up the love that these businesses have been showing to the Waco community all this time.