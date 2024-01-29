Baylor baseball works to exceed expectations as spring practice begins

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

In his second year at the helm, head coach Mitch Thompson is back on the Brazos River looking to defy expectations as Baylor baseball kicks off spring practice.

The Bears were picked to finish 11th in the new-look Big 12 preseason poll, which is voted on by the league’s 13 head coaches. With 13 teams competing for the crown for the first time, Baylor has leveled up its routine to spread encouraging culture, according to junior right-handed pitcher Mason Marriott.

“This year, the big thing for the pitching group is we love the work,” Marriott said. “We love to do the extra stuff, the running, whatever it takes to make this team better and make the pitching staff deep. No one’s dreading going to the field. Everyone’s up here two hours before just ready to go.”

The pitching staff isn’t the only unit that loves the work, as the entire team is dedicated to the grind, junior outfielder Ty Johnson said.

“We’re a team that loves playing baseball,” Johnson said. “I mean, you can’t come up here and not see a parking lot full of cars getting work in, no matter if [they] come three hours before practice or three hours after practice. There are always people up here.”

Thompson said the busier parking lot at the Baylor Ballpark has created more competition and a talent level that has so far surpassed that of last season’s group.

“We definitely have more depth position-player-wise,” Thompson said. “I think we’re closer to being two-deep position-player-wise all around the field, where there’s options for me as a coach.

“Position-player-wise, we’re bigger, faster, stronger. I think we’re going to hit with more power. I think we’ll steal more bases. And hopefully, that translates into being better. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Bears were active in the offseason in terms of retooling, and plenty of fresh faces have a chance to make an impact in 2024. Thompson said senior infielder Mason Greer (Missouri State), junior outfielder Enzo Apodaca (Gonzaga) and sophomore infielder Jack Little (Wichita State) are transfers who will see significant play time — in addition to Johnson (McLennan Community College) and junior outfielder Wesley Jordan (Navarro College), who come to Baylor from the JUCO ranks.

“You’re not going to win a whole lot of games in college baseball right now if you’re playing an entire team of 18-year-olds, because you’re playing players that are 23 on the other side,” Thompson said.

“It’s a good mix for us. We can build around some of the freshmen. We can bring them along the right way, but the JUCO guys and the transfer portal guys are going to have to know how to step right in the lineup and help us rebuild this thing.”

Baseball is back! Hearing from @BaylorBaseball HC @MThompy25 for the first time this spring season as #Baylor gets set for the Shriner’s College Showdown on February 16th-18th before opening day at Baylor Ballpark on February 20th against Lamar. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/w5bYbf8oNm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 26, 2024

The team used the fall to create a homey environment, despite there being almost 20 new faces. In fact, players and coaches echoed the sentiment that the culture and connection are what will make the team thrive.

“Team chemistry is off the charts, and I feel like that’s going to win us a lot of baseball games,” Johnson said. “Everyone is just 40 guys working toward a common goal.”

Baylor baseball will open its season with the 2024 Shriners Children’s College Showdown, which will take place Feb. 16-18 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Bears will face Nebraska, Oregon and Tennessee.