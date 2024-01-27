Cake and cubs: Baylor celebrates Indy and Belle’s first birthday

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

Members of the Baylor community gathered at the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat on Saturday to celebrate Indy and Belle’s first birthday. The event, which was put on by Student Activities and the Baylor Chamber of Commerce, allowed attendees to visit with the bears and partake in a variety of activities.

Although Student Activities worked on party planning over the break, chamber members only began working on the event on Monday, according to Allen senior and lead trainer Zach Lozuk.

“It’s going really well,” Lozuk said. “I think it’s a really big success for the first party and how quickly we threw it together.”

The birthday party combined tradition with change, offering some of the same activities found at Judge Lady and Judge Joy’s birthdays in years past while introducing new ones, such as time capsules to be opened at the cubs’ 21st birthday celebration. President Linda Livingstone and first gent Brad Livingstone also made an appearance, along with Student Body President Nick Madincea.

Hundreds of students, faculty members and families lined up for free T-shirts and a chance to see Indy and Belle up close. Colorado Springs, Colo., senior Marissa Debellis and Austin senior AnnaGrace Hale said they have been to the bear birthday parties every year since coming to Baylor.

“We got here at like 11 to come see the bears and get some cake,” Debellis said. “We got here at the peak of the line, so most of the time, we’ve just been waiting.”

The cubs officially moved to campus in August after Lady moved to a private facility. Since their arrival, students have expressed their excitement about having cubs on campus.

Hale said she enjoys how active the cubs are due to their young and adventurous spirits.

“I saw them when they first got here and honestly haven’t seen them since then, so it’s exciting to see them again,” Hale said. “We’re hoping that they’ll be playing and rolling around.”

As for Indy and Belle, Lozuk said they respond well to large crowds and enjoy interacting with their environment and each other. To celebrate their birthday, bear pit trainers brought special treats and activities for the cubs.

“Inside the habitat itself, we’ve got a couple of piñatas set up for the bears, and we’ve got an ice cake coming out a little bit later,” Lozuk said.

Caring for cubs is a greater financial commitment, according to a news release from the Baylor Bear Habitat website. In response, the bear program launched the Baylor Bear Habitat Club — an annual membership that provides financial assistance and comes with a variety of perks. The cubs’ first birthday party provided an opportunity to launch the club and inform the Baylor community about its benefits.

Lozuk said the cubs have grown quite a bit since they moved into the habitat. For chamber members, caring for the cubs is an entirely new experience, and their first birthday is a big milestone.

“It’s just going to be a wild ride, seeing everything about it,” Lozuk said. “There’s going to be a lot of changes. … In the next couple of months, they’re going to start getting more independent and start trying to be on their own a little bit.”