Lunar New Year celebration to roar on with special Waco Downtown Farmers Market

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

It’s officially the year of the dragon in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. To celebrate the occasion, the Asian Leaders Network has partnered with the Waco Downtown Farmers Market to throw a festival highlighting Asian-owned businesses while creating an atmosphere for all to enjoy and learn about the holiday.

The Asian Leaders Network is a local nonprofit that promotes community and connection through Asian leadership by throwing events and supporting local businesses. Board chair Jaja Chen said such events bring awareness to a culture celebrated by billions.

“[Asian Leaders Network] was founded last summer to increase community among Asian leaders in the Waco area and to increase Asian representation through cultural events, mixers and workshops,” Chen said. “We want to not only increase Asian representation in the Waco area but to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday, because this vibrant holiday is celebrated by billions of people around the world.”

Meanwhile, the Waco Downtown Farmers Market is a staple in the city and is beloved by residents and visitors alike. The Feb. 10 festival will add a fun twist to the typical farmers market with live music, Asian food trucks, a photo booth and local Asian-owned vendors.

Jamie Wong Baesa, market co-organizer and local businesses owner, said throwing an event like this in a place like Waco is significant.

“It is so important for the Asian community to feel a sense of belonging in Waco, and part of that comes from having spaces to gather and celebrate in ways that may be important in our heritage,” Baesa said. “There isn’t another event like this for the Waco community, and people shouldn’t have to travel all the way to Dallas or Austin to partake in this festival.”

While its focus is celebrating the local Asian community, the Lunar New Year market is open for people of all cultural backgrounds to enjoy.

“We wanted to give a wider visibility and representation in Waco for not only our [Asian Leaders Network] Lunar New Year market vendors but the live entertainment and celebration itself,” Chen said. “We invite Baylor students, local Wacoans, tourists and regular farmers market participants to join us to celebrate. The event will be family-friendly, free and open to the public.”

In addition to promoting culture, arts and heritage in Waco, the Lunar New Year market is continuing the legacy of a once-beloved local business.

“We want to honor the legacy of the East Market & Goods Asian grocery store, as they were the first to host larger-scale Lunar New Year market events in the past few years here in Waco,” Chen said. “Sadly, with their small business closure in 2023, they are no longer open. [Asian Leaders Network] had helped to support East Market last year in their various cultural event planning.”

As the most important holiday in Chinese culture, Lunar New Year unites and connects people through celebration — even in Central Texas. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 at 500 Washington Ave.

“We wanted to create opportunities for not only local Asian businesses to shine, but for people outside the Asian community to learn about and experience new things,” Baesa said. “I believe the Waco community will only become richer as people learn and grow with a better understanding of each other.”