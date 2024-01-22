Ticket time: Student sale for All-University Sing begins Monday

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

Preparations for All-University Sing are underway with ticket sales fast approaching. The event, held annually at Waco Hall, has a limited number of tickets, available to students at 4 p.m. Monday and to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Olivia Moses, assistant director of student productions, said demand is high, and purchasing tickets through the Waco Hall Ticket Office website provides the greatest chance at securing them. There are six shows in total taking place Feb. 15-17 and Feb. 22-24, but tickets should be purchased immediately upon release as they tend to sell out quickly.

“We will 100% sell out of the allotment that is available on Monday and Tuesday,” Moses said. “Likely, the day of, if not within a couple hours.”

Unlike school sporting events, students planning to attend Sing must purchase tickets with prices ranging from $29 to $40. According to Moses, the prices vary depending on the date and the seat chosen — floor seats on Fridays and Saturdays tend to be the most expensive, while balcony seats on the Thursday performances are cheaper.

However, Moses said the performance value is well worth the cost, encouraging students to attend if possible.

“No one else does it like us,” Moses said. “There are other schools who have traditions similar to Baylor, but we have a production level that’s just unmatched with the investment we do in lighting and audio and props, all of that stuff.”

To purchase tickets for the event, students must create a student ticket account prior to the sale. Since tickets are distributed via a lottery system, students will gain access to tickets at random, regardless of when they enter the queue, according to the Student Activities website.

Due to the high demand for tickets, virtual tickets will also be available for purchase. The livestream will take place Feb. 24, the final night of Sing at which the awards presentation will be held. Moses said the virtual tickets provide a cheaper alternative for those who are unable to get tickets during the student or general sales.

A limited number of tickets may be available through the Waco Hall Ticket Office or at the door on the day of the show, but they are not guaranteed, Moses said.

Sing is a highly anticipated event that is a labor of love for those involved. Waxahachie sophomore Presley Hollingsworth serves as a Sing chair for Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and she said the experience is a great leadership opportunity that lets her express her love for the theater.

“I think Sing is worth going to because all the organizations put a lot of hard work and dedication into making their acts the best,” Hollingsworth said. “I know performing it is a really fun time, and I think that energy just rubs off on the audience too.”

To purchase tickets for this year’s Sing performances, visit the Waco Hall Ticket Office website.