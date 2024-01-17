What to Do in Waco: First Week Edition

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Syllabus week is upon us, which means classes will be handing out less homework now than they will for the rest of the semester. Here’s a list of things to do to get reacquainted with Waco while you have the time.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 20 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Jan. 20 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Jan. 22 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

The Darkest Light: A Photography Exhibition | Jan. 23 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Martin Museum, 60 Baylor Ave. | This photography exhibition will explore eclipses throughout history in celebration of the upcoming April solar eclipse.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Began Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.