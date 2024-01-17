Baylor track and field eases way into 2024 season

By Tyler White | Sports Writer

Baylor track and field opened its 2024 season, which consists of 15 meets across nine states and a program-record four meets in Waco, with an indoor meet on Saturday at the Fasken Indoor Track in Bryan-College Station.

The Bears took part in Texas A&M’s McFerrin-12 Degree Invitational. The team was led by senior sprinter Alexis Brown and sophomore thrower Gary Moore Jr., as they set program records in long jump and throws, respectively. The men’s team also tallied three wins in the weight throw, 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles.

Head coach Michael Ford said the first meet is a good introduction to the rest of the season. He said it’s an opportunity for the student-athletes to “get their feet wet” and prepare for the remaining meets.

“To me, the second meet is more important than the first one,” Ford said. “The first one is like, ‘Let’s get our feet wet; let’s see how it goes,’ because the thing is with us, we don’t get a scrimmage.”

With this year’s introduction of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston to the Big 12, Ford said each team is a little different. He said the various events may be harder to compete in with the addition of the other programs.

“I think it’s going to be harder because now you have more teams, and so those eight spots and nine spots that you’re trying to get to the finals are going to be a little tougher,” Ford said.

Junior thrower Makayla Long said she sees the addition of new opponents as a benefit for the squad. She said it depends on an athlete’s mindset as to how he or she competes against others.

“I think track and field is unique, where you’re not always competing against someone else,” Long said. “You’re competing against yourself, and it depends on the type of competitor that you are.”

Long said the addition of the four schools to the Big 12 will make competing harder since there’s more competitors, but it’s a great opportunity to push the team to strive for better numbers.

“I think it’s going to be great for our team, because obviously the higher times and the harder times and the harder throws to beat, you’re going to rise to the level and you’re going to most likely PR and have a good season,” Long said.

In terms of Baylor’s roster, graduate student sprinter Mariah Ayers said she likes the team’s potential going into the season. With many scorers returning, she said there’s confidence in this year’s team.

“Having a lot of the girls return gives you a lot of confidence for it,” Ayers said. “And then, the girls coming in, they’re doing really good. So I’m excited. I think they’ll be great this season.”

Senior sprinter Demar Francis said he’s excited to compete alongside his teammates in 2024. He said they’ve been able to push each other to achieve the next level for competition.

“As a group, we push each other in practice every day, trying to see how we can help each other in practice,” Francis said. “So it’s very interesting to see what your team is going to run when it comes to that day.”

The indoor season will continue until the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 8-9. The outdoor season will begin on March 2 with the Baylor Invitational in Waco.