Student government aims to roll out 5-year strategic plan in spring semester

By Jacob Boone | Staff Writer

For many, the start of the year brings resolutions and new beginnings — and this January, student government has more than one goal for the spring semester.

Inspired by the governing bodies of Baylor and other R1 institutions, The Woodlands senior and Student Body President Nick Madincea said student government aims to be the first in the Big 12 to roll out a five-year strategic plan. He said the strategic plan will help the organization unveil new projects while carrying on old ones.

At the top of the list, Madincea said student government plans to continue making history and has found a better way to record it.

“We will start by building a relationship with the Texas Collection,” Madincea said. “I believe that a formal partnership with the historic library will help more accurately record events on Baylor’s campus for years to come.”

One project that Madincea said student government is looking forward to continuing is the shuttle from campus to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. With $30 tickets for students, the shuttle makes trips during major breaks like Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break feasible for students without personal transportation.

“This project was started in 2022 and has now become financially sustainable,” Madincea said. “This semester’s goal is to find out how to keep it running no matter who is in the office.”

Madincea said a less tangible goal is to increase the presence of student government on campus and in the Waco community.

“Student government wants to be the face of positive change at Baylor,” Madincea said. “We are rebuilding relationships that were damaged by [COVID-19] to bring that presence back.”

In an effort spearheaded by Aurora, Colo., senior and Student Body External Vice President Lily Davis, student government is working on an official partnership with a homeless ministry organization, Church Under the Bridge.

Combined with a monthly luncheon dubbed “The Student Body President’s Pastors Roundtable” — in which local pastors can speak to the student body president — this partnership will help center student government’s mission to serve with Christian ideals.

With student government elections on the horizon, Madincea said he encourages anyone running with “great things they can do” in the heart of their community.

“When you step into student government, you’re stepping into the service of everyone who doesn’t elect you: Baylor’s faculty and the Waco community,” Madincea said.

When elections begin and voting opens in April, students can participate online.