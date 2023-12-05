The good, the bad, the embarrassing: Lariat staff reveals its Spotify Wrapped

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Music lovers’ favorite holiday, Spotify Wrapped, has finally come. If you are embarrassed by your top artist being AJR or your top song being Minecraft noises, make yourself feel better and find out who some of the Lariat staff listened to this year.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

OK, I can explain. I just really love “1989.” I may have listened to it on repeat in anticipation of Taylor’s Version, but that’s neither here nor there. Of course, it wouldn’t be my Wrapped if there weren’t The 1975 and the Chili Peppers, both of whom I saw live this year.

Olivia Turner | Opinion Editor

My Spotify turned out weird and is not necessarily accurate in the sense that those listed are my favorite artists and songs. My top artists and songs consist of a calming playlist that I listen to when I go to bed, which is why I have so many minutes and why they are not necessarily my favorite.

Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor

I hate that my Spotify Wrapped is kind of basic. I’d say I listen to all genres pretty evenly, but I guess the numbers don’t lie. Drake makes it on my list once again.

Shelby Peck | Copy Editor

I’m glad to see the study music made the list, but I also wish it could have had more artists I regularly listen to while driving or on the way to class. Overall, I’m not disappointed, and now I know to get my study music from YouTube next year.

Erika Kuehl | Arts and Life Writer

Sorry Taylor Swift fans — I know public enemy No. 1 is my top artist. I’m simply embarrassed that all of my top songs are mainstream rap. I promise I have more depth than that.

Madeline Condor | News Writer

The Beatles have been my top artist for six years, so that didn’t come as much of a surprise. I didn’t expect Taylor Swift to be on here at all, but I think it was “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” that did it.

Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Reporter/Anchor





I am not at all surprised by my Spotify Wrapped this year. I feel like Taylor Swift has an album for every mood that I’m in, and Olivia Rodrigo’s new album really connected with me. I was very surprised with my top song, though.



Caleb Wheeler | News Writer

I was definitely expecting more jazz on my Spotify Wrapped, but I’m not surprised by my results. I have no idea how Dexys Midnight Runners made the list, but other than that, I’m happy with my listening choices.

Assoah Ndomo | Photographer

This is the least diverse my Spotify Wrapped has been. I never knew I’d see the day when Drake was on my top-five artists.

Ashlyn Beck | News Writer

I am a little embarrassed that my top artist is Taylor Swift, but I love all of the rest. I think it’s an accurate reflection of my music taste and my favorite artists. I’m also not quite sure what “stomp and holler” is, but it sounds fun, so I’m OK with it.