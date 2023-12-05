MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: 2023 Christmas on 5th By Kenneth Prabhakar - December 5, 2023 FacebookTwitter Christmas tree was lit up in fountain mall.|Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Grandmother and Granddaughter enjoying quality time by getting a photo in Santas Sleigh. Lilly Yablon | Photographer Family and friends enjoying Andy's Custard at Christmas on 5th. Lilly Yablon | Photographer Kids and Parents checking out all the booths that were at Christmas on 5th including Common Grounds. Lilly Yablon | Photographer Famlies getting there annual photo taken with Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus at the SUB. Lilly Yablon | Photographer Mr.s Claus enjoys meeting everyone while taking Christmas photos at the SUB. Lilly Yablon | Photographer Friends enjoying spending time together by being at Christmas on 5th. Lilly Yablon | Photographer Students from the languages and cultures department come together to sing Christmas carols in their respective languages | Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Students come together to wrap christmas presents for young children. Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Young girl admiring a ballerina performing a piece from The Nutcracker in the SUB.| Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Families take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. |Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Students, parents, and young children write christmas letters to Santa. | Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Parent and child working together to write a letter to Santa.| Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Christmas Tree on the second floor of the SUB. | Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Christmas tree was lit up in fountain mall.|Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala RELIC performed a wide array of Christmas songs as the tree was lit. | Photographer: Mesha Mittanasala Baylor students ran and browsed the many vendors that were a part of Christmas on 5th Street. Abby Roper | Photographer Father and Daughter enjoying the concert at Baylors Christmas on 5th. Lilly Yablon | Photographer Kappa Kappa Gamma singing Christmas songs with Kazoos. Lilly Yablon | Photographer A vocal chorus started the evening out with fun and interactive Christmas and holiday songs and music. Abby Roper | Photographer Smiling faces were a commonality, as Baylor's Hispanic Student Association taught Christmas on 5th Street attendees how to make homemade tamales. Abby Roper | Photographer Learning how to make tamales was a family affair, with parents teaching even the littlest ones how to make the delicious food. Abby Roper | Photographer Tamale making gave an opportunity for connection and memory making, two of the things Christmas is all about. Abby Roper | Photographer Baylor's Hispanic Student Association offered a Tamale making workshop, a traditional Mexican dish. Abby Roper | Photographer Trees were lit up with bright lights, creating a Christmas ambiance for onlookers. Abby Roper | Photographer Christmas on 5th Street included fun for all ages, giving even the little ones a space to play and laugh. Abby Roper | Photographer Attendees enjoyed some live classic holiday tunes while they made their way around the event. Abby Roper | Photographer The sun sets as Christmas on 5th is just getting started on Baylor's campus. Abby Roper | Photographer Vendors lines Baylor's sidewalks, offering possible gifts for the holiday season coming up. Abby Roper | Photographer