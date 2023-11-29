‘Light brings hope’: Lampposts memorialize veterans who died in combat

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

Although it’s easy to miss them on walks to class, the red granite lampposts scattered around campus commemorate Baylor men and women who served the United States — many of whom died in combat.

According to Baylor Proud, the first lampposts were erected and dedicated on Oct. 25, 1946, after the conclusion of World War II. Over 4,000 Baylor men and women fought in the war, and 125 died.

Since then, more than 140 lampposts have been placed across campus. Lampposts with a shield-shaped plaque represent someone who died in combat, while those with a rectangle- shaped plaque represent someone who served the U.S. through some other notable public service.

University archivist Dr. Elizabeth Rivera said the lampposts were strategically chosen to commemorate soldiers. The lampposts are essential to students’ comfort and safety on campus, and they represent the men and women who gave their lives for that comfort and safety.

Geoff Hunt, audio and visual curator for the Texas Collection, said the lampposts are important because they are constant reminders of the sacrifices of others.

“It’s very much so we do not forget, so we remember the sacrifices they made — the ultimate sacrifice,” Hunt said. “They died for their country, for a cause much bigger than themselves.”

Rivera said people and events are memorialized in many different ways, such as in books, but not everyone understands the value of those means. However, she said everyone understands the value of a lamppost, which was created to bring light.

Hunt said it is necessary to memorialize those who came before us.

“It is absolutely imperative that we remember them, and memorial lampposts are the least that we can do for them to keep their memory alive,” Hunt said.

Beyond simply memorializing them, Rivera said it is important to tell their stories.

“We need to make sure that the names of the people who are remembered are not forgotten,” Rivera said. “It’s their stories. It’s that they were humans.”

Rivera and Hunt both said the lampposts are symbolic and a very tangible reminder, but the lampposts are not serving their purpose unless those who see them remember and commit to sharing the stories they tell.

“They are much more than just the lamppost,” Hunt said. “It was a sacrifice for many when they were killed in action — not only for their country but also for their families back home.”

Rivera said it is essential to remember the stories of everyone who sacrificed themselves — including women, who were often overlooked at the time the lampposts were first erected and dedicated.

“It’s not just men. There are women,” Rivera said. “Elevate the women’s stories. Tell the women’s stories — because that’s so often what gets forgotten.”

Rivera said the lampposts send a message to everyone who sees them — a message the Baylor community must not overlook.

“The lamppost was specifically chosen for a reason,” Rivera said. “Lampposts are to dispel the darkness, to bring hope. Light always brings hope.”