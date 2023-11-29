History collides with present at Cameron Trading Co.

By Olivia Eiken | Staff Writer

The lifeline of the Waco Downtown Cultural District, Austin Avenue is home to many locally-owned businesses, both new and old. A favorite among vintage and antique collectors, as well as fans of the “shabby chic” style, is Cameron Trading Co.

From the sidewalk, Cameron Trading Co. looks like a traditional small-town store. Upon entrance, however, is a world where history meets the present. The 36,000-square-foot building has operated as an antique mall for over 30 years and is jam-packed with two floors that host hundreds of vendor booths. The various booths consist of everything from antique jewelry to historic coins, postcards, military regalia, green glass Coke bottles and 1970s clothing.

Waco resident Ann Noble has been the familiar face greeting and helping customers at Cameron Trading Co. since she moved to the city two years ago. She said what sets the store apart from others in town is the visible passion of the vendors and the customers.

“Every booth is a reflection of the vendors,” Noble said. “It’s a collection of all different people from the Waco area. I love that they keep it fresh while also maintaining the eclectic and fun nature that the store is known for.”

Cameron Trading Co. has much to offer, from its massive amounts of antique trinkets to its retro clothing pieces. Some finds in the store include band posters from the 1970s, a coveted fringe leather jacket and a pair of authentic caiman-skin Lucchese cowboy boots from the 1990s.

While Mark Arnold is the current owner of Cameron Trading Co., the name associated with the business goes back more than 100 years and stands as a reminder of the trade town Waco once was. William Cameron & Co. was the largest mill and manufacturer of yellow pine and cypress lumber west of the Mississippi River, bringing wealth and employment to the city in the early 1900s.

Cameron Trading Co. stays true to those Waco roots, with one customer saying, “You come here to reset yourself.”

A visit to the store wouldn’t be complete without giving Sadie, the 23-year-old cat and store mascot, a couple of pets and belly rubs. Noble said Sadie and the conversations she has with the many different customers she meets are her favorite parts of Cameron Trading Co.

“What’s been really fun for me too is the international and national diversity of customers that come in,” Noble said. “As Waco has become more nationally and globally known, I’ve met people from every corner of the world, which is very unique for a small-town store.”

Tourism makes up a large part of small-business success in Waco. According to the City of Waco, tourists spent approximately $783 million in 2022, which is 12% more than what they spent in 2021. Supporting a small business like Cameron Trading Co. ensures that the Waco Downtown Cultural District continues to bloom, benefiting both the Baylor and Waco communities.

Cameron Trading Co. is located at 618 Austin Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.