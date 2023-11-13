Technical issue causes 2-month delay in online crime log

By Madeline Condor | Staff Writer

The online Baylor University Crime Log is now functioning after not being updated from Sept. 20 to Nov. 6 due to a technical issue. Following the fix, information for 73 cases was uploaded.

In accordance with the Clery Act, all colleges and universities that participate in federal student aid programs have to disclose certain crime statistics and campus security information. As part of this, they are required to issue a daily crime log of all reported crimes.

Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president of media and public relations, said the nearly two-month hiatus was a technical issue, not a failure to report. An IT system update occurred earlier than expected, causing an issue with the software used to update the daily crime log online.

“[BUPD] is still working to fully resolve the technical issue that prevented updates to the online Daily Crime Log, but they have put in place a temporary solution that allows BUPD to update the online log,” Fogleman said. “However, it is important to note that the Daily Crime Log is publicly accessible in the lobby of BUPD in the Speight Avenue garage. That has always been available and has not been impacted at all by the technical issue.”

The Clery Act, which is enforced by the U.S. Department of Education, does not require the daily crime log to be posted online, as long as that information is publicly accessible.

Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel at the Student Press Law Center, said the intention behind the Clery Act is to ensure universities are transparent with campus crime.

Since the online crime log has been updated, Baylor has cited cases ranging from class A assault to underage public intoxication to criminal mischief.