What to Do in Waco: Thanksgiving break edition

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

If you’re staying in Waco over Thanksgiving break, you’ll be thankful for the amount of events going on in the city to keep they boredom away. Here are some to check out in the 254.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 18 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Nov. 18 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Bridge Street Farmers Market | Nov. 22 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, S MLK Jr Blvd. | This weekly market is a branch of the Waco Downtown Farmers Market in East Waco. At a convenient evening time slot, the Bridge Street Farmers Market brings the fresh food of the Saturday market to a weekday.

Lights of West | Nov. 22 – Dec. 30 | 6 – 10 p.m. | 2818 Wiggins Road | $35-55 | This drive-thru light show in West features holiday favorites like Santa and his reindeer as well as scenes from the Bible. There is also a walkable light maze for those who want to take in the sights on foot.

Poultry in Motion — Waco Turkey Trot 2023 | Nov. 23 | 8 – 11 a.m. | Waco Suspension Bridge, 101 N University Parks Drive | $35-40 | Participate in either a one-mile fun run or a timed 5K on Thanksgiving morning.

Baylor football vs. West Virginia | Nov. 25 | Time TBD | Baylor football takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the last home game of the season.