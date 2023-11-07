Make your presence a present: Help out at home

By The Editorial Board

After a tiring whirlwind of a semester is capped off with finals and weeks worth of burnout, we finally get to go home for winter break. Everyone’s experience with break is different, but there may be a theme of having a bit too much family time and being a really awesome couch potato for about a month.

Yes, it is relieving to relax and turn your brain off, but don’t forget you’re a guest wherever you’re staying — even if it’s home. Leaving for holiday breaks, you may be excited not to worry about a sink full of dishes or which roommate is going to take the trash out. That being said, be prepared to pitch in and help where possible.

You may be staying in your questionably decorated childhood bedroom, but you aren’t a child anymore. Invest in some acts of service this holiday season and help out around the house instead of expecting to be waited on. For example, if you have younger siblings or family members, pitch in to make the holidays magic for them.

Ask whoever you’re staying with what you can do to help, or jump in if you see something that needs to be done. Doing the dishes or helping cook can lessen the stress of the holiday season.

You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay to chop some vegetables or stir something on the stove. Plus, lending a hand to cooking can be a great learning experience. You’ll likely be in charge of a majority of the holiday cooking and planning one day, so you might as well get a head start on learning now.

Another thing to be mindful of is how stressful the holiday season can be. This time of year can raise stress and worries for many families in a variety of ways.

Regardless of your usual role in the festivities, gratitude and helpfulness goes a long way. Say please and thank you, and show thankfulness to the people around you. Be a part of the solution to potential stressors — not a part of the problem.

A good way to show gratitude and participate in holidays as an adult is to give gifts. Gift-giving can be a struggle on a college student’s budget, but presents don’t have to be expensive. A handwritten letter, small item or DIY present can go a long way to show you care.

While being helpful and volunteering to pitch in when possible is important, relaxation during break is too.

Be sure to take time for yourself, practice mindfulness and self-care, and be present with your family and friends. It can be easy to take time with family, friends or yourself for granted, especially when all most students want to do over break is veg out.

It’s perfectly fine to take the time off from school to get cozy on the couch and catch up on some Netflix shows, but remember there’s a balance of being a helpful presence and carving out space and time to relax.