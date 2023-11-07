Forget turkey, Thanksgiving sides are the best food all year

By Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Imagine this. You’re finally back home near the end of the semester, and you’re excited to spend time with your family. The table is set, and it’s time to eat the best food all year: Thanksgiving dinner — but specifically the side items.

When most people think of food on the Thanksgiving table, their mind goes straight to the turkey, but let’s not forget about the various types of casseroles, stuffing and potatoes. Whether the sides are made from a recipe on the back of a can or from ones passed down in the family, the food is always amazing.

If I had to choose a favorite side, I would always choose homemade bread. Spending the day before Thanksgiving making a generational homemade bread recipe makes for the best side item.

In fact, I wait for it all year. After all, making Thanksgiving sides throughout the year feels unheard of, because who wants cornbread stuffing in the summer or green bean casserole on a normal Thursday? I wait all year for this food and truly make the most of the holiday.

Thanksgiving can also be one of the most recharging times of the year for students. By Thanksgiving break, everyone has hit their breaking point and counts down the days until they can go home to spend time with family and celebrate. Although Thanksgiving comes with hardships like the “What are you doing with the rest of your life?” questions, eating the best food all year makes the holiday bearable.

A table full of green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing and homemade bread is truly what dreams are made of. Who honestly is going to choose turkey as their favorite Thanksgiving food, as something they wait for all year?