Sing sweetheart’s Baylor roots run deep

From Pi Beta Phi Sing chair to Kappa Omega Tau sweetheart, Richland Hills senior Meredith Henry has no doubt left her mark on Sing — not to mention Baylor Greek life as a whole.

Henry’s ties with Greek life were established before she even decided to attend Baylor, showcasing deep familial roots in Panhellenic organizations.

“My brother was a KOT, and his girlfriend at the time — now wife — was a Pi Phi,” Henry said. “My mom also went to Baylor and was a Tri Delt Sing chair, so the first time she brought me to see Sing, I was absolutely amazed.”

Considering her mother, brother and sister-in-law’s avid participation in Greek life at Baylor, Henry was destined to leave a major impact on sorority culture, especially through her involvement in Sing.

After coming to Baylor, Henry chose to participate in sorority recruitment her freshman year, following in the footsteps of both her mother and sister-in-law. In her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, Henry found deep community and opportunities to get involved in Sing, a production she was passionate about.

“Ever since I joined Pi Phi, I knew I eventually wanted to be a Sing chair,” Henry said. “I started off as a Sing assistant and just helped out the chairs with really small stuff and got a small glimpse into what they do behind the scenes. I fell in love with the creative process of everything that goes into making an act and hoped that I would get to do that someday.”

Her dream ended up coming true last year as she followed in her mother’s footsteps and became Sing chair for Pi Phi. The role holds vital responsibility for the production, as the chairs create their own act for the sorority to perform.

Pi Phi’s act was entitled “Be My Girl,” and it featured a colorful toy shop set design with innumerable girls decked in doll makeup and pink dresses. “Be My Girl” was adored by audiences and earned second place in the competition, leading the sorority to Pigskin Revue this fall.

McGregor senior and Pi Beta Phi president Julianna Lewis commented on Henry’s commitment to the act.

“Meredith was such an asset to our Sing team,” Lewis said. “She brought an energy to the dynamic and the chapter that made members excited to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

This year, things have changed for Henry. She is stepping down from her role as a Sing chair and choosing to represent Kappa Omega Tau as their sweetheart. Henry anticipated challenges to this drastic change but has enjoyed the friendships and calmer nature of her new position.

“I thought my transition from Pi Phi Sing chair to KOT sweetheart would be hard since I wouldn’t be as involved with the Sing process and wouldn’t get to perform the act I helped create, but it has been so fun and exciting,” Henry said. “I have formed so many friendships with guys that I didn’t know super well and get to enjoy Pigskin without the stress of planning practice and worrying about details.”

“Be My Girl” will always hold a special place in her heart, although during Pigskin Revue Henry will participate in Kappa Omega Tau’s act, “Against All Oz.”

“It is a little bit of an odd feeling seeing Pi Phi perform their act without me. I put every ounce of creativity and effort into the act ‘Be My Girl,’ so it almost feels right leaving everything I had in the spring,” Henry said.

Henry has made a lasting impression on the girls in her sorority through her hard work, creativity and effort.

“I’m so excited and eager to see how her skills and talents will benefit KOT in both Pigskin and Sing next semester,” Lewis said. “We are so thankful for the way Meredith gives her whole heart in everything she does, and we’re excited to get to share her with the members of KOT.”

Whether she is creating a musical act from scratch or representing a fraternity as their sweetheart, Henry has handled her role with pride and has loved every second of her time participating in Sing.

“I absolutely love Sing, so being able to experience it as a performer, Sing chair and KOT sweetheart has given me so much appreciation for the production,” Henry said.