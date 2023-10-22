What to Do in Waco: Homecoming edition

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Here’s a list of everything to do during homecoming week for students, alumni and families alike, on and off campus.

Homecoming Vertical Worship | Oct. 23 | 9 – 10 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Since the first homecoming, the week has kicked off with an all-university worship service. Join Vertical Ministries on Fountain Mall for an evening of prayer and music.

Dinner with the Livingstones | Oct. 25 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Allbritton House | Current Baylor students are invited to enjoy food and treats from 20 different trucks. Students can pick one free meal from any of the trucks.

Mass Meeting | Oct. 26 | 9 – 10 p.m. | Ferrell Center | Freshmen and first-year students gather with the Baylor Chamber of Commerce to remember the Immortal Ten and witness the presentation of the Eternal Flame.

Pigskin Revue | Oct. 26 – 28 | Times vary by date | Waco Hall | The top eight acts from All-University Sing 2023 advance to Pigskin Revue, where they will showcase their talent for a second time across three nights. Tickets are available to stream the Saturday show.

Royal & Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off | Oct. 27 | 7 – 9 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The National Pan-Hellenic Council competes in a tournament of step dancing, complete with costumes, props and no shortage of creativity and talent.

Extravaganza, Pep Rally and Bonfire | Oct. 27 | 6 – 10 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Gather for food trucks and fun before the homecoming pep rally gets started. Performances by the Golden Wave Band, Spirit Squad and more gear up for the lighting of the bonfire.

75th Anniversary Singspiration | Oct. 27 | 7 – 8:15 p.m. | Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. | A congregation of Baylor students, alumni, family and friends gather to worship with a variety of musical styles.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 28 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Homecoming Parade | Oct. 28 | See a parade of extravagant floats, balloons and more go by as Baylor ramps up for the homecoming football game. The Golden Wave Band leads the line as students, local businesses and more march in tow.

Baylor Football vs. Iowa State | Oct. 28 | 2:30 p.m. | Baylor football takes on the Iowa State Cyclones at home for a homecoming showdown.

Dia de los Muertos Waco Parade & Festival | Oct. 28 | 4 – 10 p.m. | The annual Dia de los Muertos Parade returns to downtown Waco with live music, folklórico dancers and art to celebrate Waco’s culture and diversity.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Oct. 28 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Western Belle Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 23 – Nov. 5 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Western Belle Farm | $16 admission; free admission on Farm Fridays | Welcome spooky season with pumpkin carving, apple cannons, cattle drive train rides and more.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.