In case you missed it: Fall Break edition

Although Baylor football was idle and students had Friday off for Fall Break, lots of Bears competed at home and on the road. Whether you caught up on schoolwork, went to Austin City Limits, rested or visited home this weekend, here is everything you may have missed.

Baylor cross country wraps up Arturo Barrios Invitational

The Baylor cross country team closed out its final tuneup of the regular season — the Arturo Barrios Invitational — on Friday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course in Bryan-College Station.

The women’s team, led by freshman Rosanna Pugh, finished 34th. Senior Ryan Hodge pushed the men’s squad to 31st place.

The Bears will roll into the postseason with the Big 12 Championship on Oct. 28 in Ames, Iowa.

No. 8 Baylor equestrian edged by No. 5 Oklahoma State 10-8 in Big 12 opener

No. 8 Baylor equestrian fell in a close, conference-opening match to No. 5 Oklahoma State 10-8 Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

“I’m proud of the team’s overall effort today,” head coach Casie Maxwell said. “They came out swinging. We were within reach of beating a tough Oklahoma State today. Our team came to play. I’m proud of the mentality and the energy they put forward. Jumping Seat turning it around after the first two meets was amazing. Hopefully that’s a huge confidence boost for them.

“We needed to do our part on the Western side, be a little stronger, but we’ll get there. We’re very close. This team has to keep its confidence up because we’ve made big strides every single weekend. We’ll take a little break, refresh, and see if we can finish stronger in November.”

The Bears (0-3, 0-1 Big 12) have a few weeks off before they continue Big 12 play against Fresno State on Nov. 2 at home.

No. 20 Baylor volleyball secures sweep of Cincinnati

No. 20 Baylor volleyball swept its season series with Cincinnati thanks to a 3-1 win on Friday night at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Bears topped the Bearcats 3-1 on Thursday.

“Good to get on the road, play a really good, strong team and get two wins,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Really pleased that our blocking came around, that’s been something we’re trying to make bigger strides at. Good to have three hitters in double digits for us in kills. I really like what Riley Simpson’s done for us last weekend and this week — it’s a testament to her work ethic.

“Defensively, I thought we were a little bit stronger after a slow start. Twelve aces, I think we can still be more efficient, but able to get some points from the service line, add some blocks to it, helped create some separation.”

The Bears (10-7, 4-3 Big 12) will take on UCF at home for back-to-back matches on Saturday and Sunday in the Ferrell Center.

Isabella Harvison records best individual performance for Baylor women’s tennis

Baylor women’s tennis had four Bears represent the program in the ITA Texas Regionals at the Hurd Tennis Center over the weekend.

Graduate student Isabella Harvison fought her way to the semifinals, but fell to No. 74 Texas senior Charlotte Chavatipon, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Baylor will get back on the court and play in the TCU Invitational from Oct. 27-29 in Fort Worth.

No. 21 TCU snaps Baylor soccer’s winning streak with 1-0 victory

Baylor soccer fell for the first time in five matches, as it lost to No. 21 TCU 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth. The loss came after the Bears recorded a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati in Waco on Thursday.

The Horned Frogs (10-4-3, 6-1-2 Big 12) scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of the game.

The Bears (8-6-3, 3-4-2 Big 12) finish out regular season play with a match at Houston on Oct. 23.