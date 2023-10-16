ACL Weekend 2, Day 3: Hozier, Niall Horan and more

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor, Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Austin City Limits music festival came to a final close for the year on Sunday night, and we’re still reeling from the performances we heard on Day 3. Here’s a look at 13,000 steps worth of music from Sunday.

Del Water Gap

Del Water Gap had a fun and energetic set at the T-Mobile Stage on Sunday afternoon, and while there was a considerably large crowd there to see him, it didn’t seem as if many people knew the majority of his songs, which is criminal.

Del Water Gap is one of those indie pop artists that you hear and just can’t forget. We fully believe that if festivalgoers didn’t know much of his music before hearing him, they won’t leave Austin without “Ode to a Conversation” stuck in their head.

Suki Waterhouse

This indie darling played some hits, closing with the iconic “Good Looking,” but not before doing a shocking rendition of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” which faded into Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” It was shocking in the best way possible, as absolutely nobody expected to hear it (unless they went to Weekend 1). At the same time, it was one of the most pleasant surprises we’ve had in a minute.

M83

If we left within the first 10 minutes, you know it was underwhelming. We were expecting a little more than techno noises. Maybe our expectations weren’t in the right place, but it was a pass for us.

Niall Horan

As avid One Direction fans, this blast from the past fulfilled all of our expectations. His sweet disposition filled the crowd as he sang “Story of My Life.” We sat in the back with Red Bulls in hand and swayed to sweet songs like “This Town” — such a great moment.

Horan’s Irish charm entertained and wooed the crowd at the American Express Stage. His accent and anecdotes about hitting the bars with Hozier to watch the Irish team lose in the World Cup were adorable. Everyone loves Niall, and ending his set with his most popular single “Slow Hands” was definitely a crowd-pleaser.

Hozier

The Irish singer took ACL to church on Sunday night, and he wasn’t even the actual headliner. From new classics like “Francesca,” “Eat Your Young” and “Damage Gets Done,” to old favorites like “Cherry Wine,” “Almost (Sweet Music)” and “Would That I,” Hozier brought a little something for listeners both casual and… not so casual, such as ourselves.

Not to be dramatic or anything, but Hozier’s was the set of a lifetime, and it was a completely unforgettable experience. To hear music as beautiful as his as the sun went down on a crisp, Austin night was unlike anything else. His voice might just be better in person than on a recording. If you ever get the chance to see Hozier live, jump on it like your life depends on getting tickets.

Looking back on this unforgettable weekend of live music, we’re just itching to come back next October. The only thing to do now is anxiously wait for next year’s lineup to be announced. Impatient? Maybe, but can you blame us?