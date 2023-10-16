A&L Tunesday: Oct. 16

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Waco is preparing for a cold week ahead, and new music by alternative pop and indie favorites is the coldest. Here are some of the best tracks to match the moody weather.

“Capable of love” by PinkPantheress (Oct. 12)





Whatever PinkPantheress has in store, I’m ready for it. With the release of two singles in the same month, I’m itching for the new album, “Heaven Knows” on Nov. 10. After her duet with Ice Spice, PinkPantheress has been on an upward trend in the charts, and it doesn’t look like her success is stopping any time soon, especially not after “Capable of love.”



“One Of Your Girls” by Troye Sivan (Oct. 13)





Troye Sivan is reviving the dance music genre one song at a time. His new album, “Something To Give Each Other” is a short and sweet 30 minutes of perfect pop music, complete with “Got Me Started,” the only song to ever sample from Bag Raiders’ “Shooting Stars.“



“Black Hole” by boygenius (Oct. 13)





Though their latest album only came out earlier this year, boygenius is once again setting the mood for sad girl fall. “Black Hole” features more of the trio’s famous harmonies over a mellow track, so if you’re already a fan of boygenius, you won’t be disappointed. If you’re not, this song is a pretty good indicator of what you’re in for.

