What to Do in Waco: Oct. 12 – 17

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

If you’re staying in Waco over fall break, don’t let boredom spook you. Here’s what to do in Waco over the weekend.

Western Belle Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 23 – Nov. 5 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Western Belle Farm | $16 admission; free admission on Farm Fridays | Welcome spooky season with pumpkin carving, apple cannons, cattle drive train rides and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 14 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Bonnie and Clyde Murder Mystery Party | Oct. 14 | East Terrace House, 100 Mill St. | 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Get in the spooky spirit and solve a 1930s murder mystery at a historic Waco home.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Oct. 14 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo | Through Oct. 15 | Hours vary | Ticket prices vary | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is an annual staple in Waco.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Oct. 16 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Hermès in the Heart of Texas: The Art of Kermit Oliver | Aug. 4 – Oct. 14 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Art Center Waco presents a collection of art from Texas artist Kermit Oliver in collaboration with the iconic Hermès fashion house.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.