You’re not an imposter: Kick self-doubt to the curb

By The Editorial Board

The semester is in full swing. Many students are already lining up internships, and all of us have gotten our fair share of exams and assignments under our belt. But no matter what career path you’re on and whether or not you’re a top-of-the-class student, we all experience a little bit of imposter syndrome.

The phenomenon of feeling self-doubt about your skills, abilities and personal accomplishments is more common than you think. According to a study conducted by professors at BYU, 20% of their sample of students in an elite academic program suffered from very strong feelings of imposterism.

A lot of students feel this way, though — no matter their academic standing. Perfectionism, fear of failure and denial of competence are things many students struggle with on a daily basis.

Especially at a rigorous school like Baylor, it’s easy to constantly compare yourself to your peers. Maybe you feel like you shouldn’t speak up in class because you think your ideas aren’t good enough. Perhaps you pass up applying for cool opportunities because you think your resume isn’t competitive. But the reality is that you have just as much to contribute as anyone else. Be confident in your own abilities, and know that there is a reason why you are exactly where you are.

Imposter syndrome manifests in a variety of ways, and it can even take different forms in men and women.

According to Forbes, “Surprisingly, research does not show that imposter syndrome is more significant in women than men, but it suggests that it manifests in different ways. Men tend to underperform, avoiding challenging goals and feedback, while women challenge themselves even more to prove their worth, but are never relieved of stress and anxiety, even when performing as expected.”

No matter how imposter syndrome manifests in your life, know you are not on an island. The people you compare yourself to are probably going through the same exact thing. These feelings are normal, but it’s good to recognize them and change your thinking so they do not hold you back down the road.

So, the next time you land the internship you’ve been dreaming about or see straight A’s on your transcript, instead of questioning how you managed to achieve those things, be excited for yourself and the journey that lies ahead. The real truth is that you earned it.

Don’t let imposter syndrome hold you back from your goals. Instead, show yourself the same grace that you show others. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, because that’s how you grow. It’s time we put self-doubt behind us and show up each day with the confidence to succeed.