What to Do in Waco: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Though the temperature outside might fool you, October is finally here. Here are a few ways to kick off the spookiest month of the year in Waco.

Oklahoma! at Waco Civic Theatre | Sept. 21 – Oct. 1 | Showtimes vary by date | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Ticket prices vary | Don’t miss Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical as it pioneers the trail to Waco.

Western Belle Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 23 – Nov. 5 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Western Belle Farm | $16 admission; free admission on Farm Fridays | Welcome spooky season with pumpkin carving, apple cannons, cattle drive train rides and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 30 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Sept. 30 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

French Specialty Dinner | Sept. 30 | 7 – 10 p.m. | Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, 624 Washington Ave. | $60 | Enjoy a five-course meal full of the flavors of France, right here in Waco.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Oct. 2 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Texas Elvis Weekend | Oct. 5 – 7 | 1 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | Admissions prices vary | The King of Rock comes alive with performances by tribute artists as well as live productions that take you through Presley’s life.

Hermès in the Heart of Texas: The Art of Kermit Oliver | Aug. 4 – Oct. 14 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Art Center Waco presents a collection of art from Texas artist Kermit Oliver in collaboration with the iconic Hermès fashion house.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.