Baylor Graduate School announces two new apartment complexes for graduate students

By Caitlyne Nguyen | Reporter

The Baylor Graduate School announced the addition of the Speight-Jenkins and Pinetree apartment complexes as two new graduate student housing options. Starting in the 2024-25 academic year, graduate students can rent these apartments closer to campus.

Before the addition, Browning Square and The Quadrangle were the primary options for graduate students. They could rent a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Browning Square or a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at The Quadrangle.

“With our graduate programs starting in the middle of the summer, it’s almost impossible for students who are new to the area to find housing in the middle of June,” Fort Worth graduate student Madeleine Gault said. “It’s exciting to have these new apartments as additions and options for us.”

Both Speight-Jenkins and Pinetree, which are operated by Brothers Management, come fully furnished with one bedroom, one bathroom, a full kitchen and laundry access. The properties offer a 12-month or 10-month lease, with rent costing $595 monthly at Speight-Jenkins and $675 monthly at Pinetree.

“Accessible and conducive housing can not only alleviate some of the financial stressors associated with the academic journey, but it also fosters a vibrant and supportive community where students can thrive,” Dr. Sara Dolan, associate dean for professional development at the Graduate School, said.

Dr. Anna Beaudry, president of Baylor’s Graduate Student Association, said the expansion responded to a clear need.

“We turned student concerns into action, advocating for more and better accommodations to enhance the graduate student experience,” Beaudry said.

The properties have a $75 application fee and require confirmation of graduate student status. Once those are accepted, the apartment will be reserved for the following year. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dolan said the new housing options are just one part of setting graduate students up for success.

“We are committed to providing an environment that empowers our graduate students to excel academically and personally, and expanding housing options is a significant step toward achieving that goal,” Dolan said.