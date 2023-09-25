MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Belle and Indy By Kenneth Prabhakar - September 25, 2023 FacebookTwitter Indy, named after Baylor's first campus in Independence, is the more easygoing of the two cubs. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor Indy waits for a treat. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor Indy, named after Baylor's first campus in Independence, is the more easygoing of the two cubs. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, director of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce, prepares to feed Indy an apple. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor Belle, named after the carillon bells in Pat Neff Hall, has a feisty, playful personality. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor Indy climbs a log in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor Indy playfully chews on a shoelace. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor Indy struts toward a bear trainer to receive a treat. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor